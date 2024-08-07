BJP Mahila Morcha urges Guv to intervene on promoting women’s safety

Hyderabad: The BJP Mahila Morcha delegation, led by its state president Dr Shilpa Reddy, met the State Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma and sought his intervention for stringent measures for women's safety in Telangana.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor highlighting a series of re-occurance of atrocities against the girl children and women in the State. However, the State goverment has miserably failed in stopping such incidents, they said, and asked his intervention to prevail upon the government to initiate stringent action against the culprits.

The delegation highlighted the statistics of National Crime Bureau data for 2023, indicating a 12 per cent rise in crimes in Telangana. They pointed out that there is no safety for girls studying in schools for women travelling. The BJP Mahila Morcha delegation highlighted before the Governor that a female student was subjected to sexual abuse in a school for the blind in the city. Also, a software engineer turned a victim in a gangrape incident in Vasasthalipuram, an RTC driver under Osmania University police limits attempted to outrage the modesty of a woman commuter, a Dalit woman subjected to third-degree treatment in Shadnagar police station, an atrocity committed on a differently-abled girl in Saligowraram in Nalgonda district – all the incidents took place within a span of 20 days, they complained.

The delegation further alleged that the state government and police are taking the heinous crimes against women casually, and the police had registered the cases only when the Mahila Morcha intervened.

They urged the Governor to call for a report on the atrocities against women in the State and to take stringent measures to maintain law and order in the State.