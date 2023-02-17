BJP needs no lessons on press freedom from BRS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday lashed out at BRS, saying it was the Kalvakuntla family which threatened to ban various media organisations, charging them with writing against them.

Addressing the media in the national capital, he said the BJP needed no lessons from the BRS on the ethics of press freedom.

Responding to BRS leaders' charges against the Centre for attacking the media for conducting an income tax raid on BBC, he said, "People of Telangana are well aware of the Kalvakuntla family, which let down the press freedom and their dealings with the media."

Reddy recalled the BRS chief's statement to bury the media a km deep in ground. He said there was no need for the Centre to attack the media and press freedom anywhere. Attacking media freedom is the style of BRS functioning. "it is ridiculous on the part of the Kalawakuntla family, that is letting own democracy, talking about press freedom and democratic values", he pointed out.