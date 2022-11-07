BJP only alternative to TRS: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Sunday that the ruling TRS should implement its electoral promises within 15 days.

Addressing a joint media conference with BJP Parliamentary Party Board member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman here, after the Munugodu by-poll outcome, he said, the party will respect people's verdict.

Dr Laxman said that BJP has won four out of six seats in the by-polls held in seven places across the country. "The BJP won in Bihar, UP, and Odisha, and snatched Congress sitting seat in Harayana". He asserted that the Congress is vanishing across the country even when it is supported by communists and RJD to fight BJP.

He said that BJP has not gone into despair for the Munugodu defeat. The party will work on its lapses and strengthen itself. Rajagopal Reddy has gained a moral victory by bringing the entire administration to Munugodu. The by-poll proved BJP alone can fight KCR's corrupt, dictatorial and family rule in Telangana".

Bandi congratulated TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy who won the by-poll. However, he said the party expected the TRS would speak on implementation of KCR's assurances to take up several works within 15 days. "But, they were talking with arrogance in the wake of winning the election and insulting people of Munugodu".

He said TRS should implement 2 BHK scheme, release funds under the sheep scheme, Dalit Bandhu, Chenetha Bandhu and Girijana Bandhu. complete pending projects like Charlagudem, Kistarampally, Dindi, provide jobs to youth in Munugodu, open a degree college, construct a hospital, allot Podu land pattas, extend ST reservations, loan wavier and EWS and other assurances.

He said while the BJP has gone to by-poll alone, the TRS, CPI, CPM, had indirect understanding with the Congress. "Help from the Election Commission officials and police could fetch the TRS around 11,000 vote majority of votes. but BJP registered a seven-fold increase in votes polled".

He pointed out that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from the Congress and his Assembly membership reposing faith in the BJP. "He faced attacks and fought a war like a hero. The party cadre faced TRS attacks, lathi-charges and cases. The cadre and leaders worked as a team for party to get a 40 per cent vote share in the by-poll."

Bandi dared the TRS to get the 12 defected MLAs to seek a fresh mandate like Rajagopal Reddy did before joining the BJP.

He said the party would analyse the by-poll outcome; would work more vigorously and fight for people.

He quipped that credit for winning Munugodu (by TRS) goes to some officials of the police and Election Commission. "Crores were transported in ambulances, police vehicles, and convoys of ministers and MLAs. It's shame on EC for not filing a single case against TRS that had spent hundreds of crores to influence voters," Bandi remarked.