BJP playing polarisation card on Hyd local body polls: Cong

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday accused BJP state leadership of trying to create a polarising atmosphere in a ‘peaceful city’ like Hyderabad in view of the upcoming local body MLC polls.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, MLC Balmoor Venkat alleged that Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP leaders were trying to reap political benefits with inflammatory statements. He also accused MP Eatala Rajender of resorting to issuing statements which would provoke religious hatred.

“With impending MLC polls, BJP leaders are indulging in inciting religious hatred in the peaceful city of Hyderabad. They are trying to gain political benefits with inflammatory comments. Kishan Reddy who failed to get any funds from Centre is trying to provoke people, besides Bandi Sanjay and Eatala Rajender,” he said.

Venkat urged that the BC and SC voters avoid voting for BJP in Hyderabad local body elections. He emphasised that Congress was not contesting the elections due to lack of strength. “The MLC elections in Hyderabad local bodies are not for ordinary voters. Only public representatives and ex-officio voters who have won on the party symbol will vote. Why is BJP contesting in this election despite not having the strength,” he wondered.