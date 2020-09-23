BJP pooh-poohs KTR’s claim on development of Hyderabad city 

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLC N Ramchander Rao demanded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government to release a white paper on the total amount spent for the development of Hyderabad city in the last four years.



Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said, recently the Municipal Administration Minister, KT Ramarao, has claimed that the government has spent Rs 65,000 crore for development in the Greater Hyderabad limits, particularly for the development of infrastructure and other facilities in the Hyderabad city.

However, the citizens of Hyderabad have been experiencing innumerable problems, including bad roads and open drains, he said.

Pooh-poohing the claims of KTR, he said, "The recent rains have claimed two lives just a day after the Minister's claim of spending Rs 65,000 crore. It exposed the hollow claims with regard to beautification of the capital city as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Minister son KTR to make Hyderabad as a world-class city."

The BJP leader accused the TRS leaders of making false promises just before the GHMC elections and win the confidence of gullible voters. He said the voters have realised their mistake and this time, they would not fall into the trap and teach a lesson to the pink party.

He further alleged that KCR and KTR were once again talking about two-bedroom houses just ahead of GHMC elections. He said the TRS government had promised to allot two-bedroom houses to all the homeless poor, but it has constructed not more than 10,000 houses in the last four years in the city against the lakhs of people who have no roofs on their heads. How the government is going to provide houses to all those lakhs of poor and homeless in the city? he asked.

Stating that the TRS leaders were again trying to play tricks, showing 3D pictures and making false promises to woo the voters, Rao expressed confidence that saffron party would win majority of seats in the coming elections to GHMC. He appealed people to support BJP and free the state capital from the clutches of TRS and MIM.