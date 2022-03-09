BJP protest in Assembly pre-planned: TRS leaders

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that the BJP leaders protested in the Assembly in a pre-planned manner as they were unable to digest the government's welfare and development activities. Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office here, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLCs Bhanu Prasad, E Mallesham lashed out at the BJP leaders for protesting in the House on the Budget presentation day.

Suman said the behaviour of BJP and Congress members was 'unfortunate'. The BJP legislators showed their malice in the form of wearing black stoles. "The BJP MLAs cannot digest our development schemes. Their suspension was in accordance with rules. The BJP leaders are enacting dramas by making hue and cry," he quipped.

The TRS leader recalled how the BJP government at the Centre suspended 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. He said that 12 BJP MLAs in Maharashtra were suspended by the government for a year. The BJP government suspended Congress MLA Sangamesh in Karnataka, five Congress MLAs were suspended last year for insulting Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Himachal Pradesh. In the Lok Sabha also 25 Congress members were suspended in 2017. Suman alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was always against Telangana. Bhanu Prasad alleged that the BJP tried to bring a new tradition to the Assembly. Eatala Rajender served as Finance Minister. "Did he not know that such protests were not right during the Budget presentation", he asked.