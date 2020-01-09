BJP reaches out to public on CAA, NPR, NRC

Gautam Nagar: Claiming that opposition parties were spreading false propaganda among the minorities and citizens on Citizen (Amendment) Act CAA, NPR and NRC, BJP activists on Wednesday launched door-to-door campaign under division president Manoj Prabhakar Painuly in Vani Nagar, to create awareness and stand in support of the party In view of the historic decision taken by Modi government.

The CAA-2019 provides Indian citizenship to the persecuted minorities of neighboring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh who entered India before December 2014 and are staying in refugees camp.

The BJP said that opposition parties were trying to spread rumours and create confusion and divide citizens on religious lines. So, this campaign aims to clear aspersions and elicit right information to the general public on CAA, NPR and NCR.

"The door-– to–door awareness campaign answers the questions 'Why India needs CAA?' 'Who are the beneficiaries?' and 'Why it's not going affect Indians?' And explains about NRC and NPR.

