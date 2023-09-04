Live
Just In
BJP reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark
Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the remarks of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V...
Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the remarks of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash chided him stating that the young Minister does not have knowledge of Indian culture and tradition. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, has crossed all limits comparing ancient Sanatan with some diseases, Subhash said and wanted to know “Is he not a Sanatan?” He said the Sanatan Dharma itself is a tonic to control and eradicate all diseases that spread to the human body and enrich the knowledge of those who follow it.
There is no question of eradication as Sanatan means culture and civilisation which is 6,000 years old and preaches equal rights in our social justice system. Subhash alleged that DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wanted to get publicity by criticising Sanatan Dharma and his remarks also made it clear that all allies of I.N.D.I.A. had an agenda of anti-sanatan. Sanatan means something timeless.
Dharma in colloquial parlance is religion. It can also mean culture and civilisation. So, Sanatan Dharma can mean “timeless civilisation”. In the Gita, Krishna describes the knowledge he shares as Sanatana, timeless, he added.