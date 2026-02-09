BJP revs up poll campaign in Mahabubnagar, Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana, with a strong focus on Mahbubnagar. On Sunday, BJP MP DK Aruna conducted a whirlwind campaign, organising a road show across five areas of the Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation and addressing multiple street corner meetings. She covered nearly 12 divisions in a single day, urging voters to support BJP candidates and ensure the party’s victory in the mayoral race.

Later, Aruna extended her campaign to Pebberu Municipality in Wanaparthy district, where she guided local candidates on strategies to be adopted in the final stretch of the campaign. She is also scheduled to participate in a major BJP public meeting in Gadwala town.

During her speeches, Aruna criticised Congress and BRS, accusing them of failing to deliver on promises and neglecting the welfare of the people. She alleged that the Congress government has left women and pensioners burdened with dues, while BRS has lost relevance in the state. “BRS is the past, Congress is finished, BJP is the chariot of victory,” she declared, appealing to voters to choose BJP for development and accountability.

Meanwhile, in Parakala, BJP MP Eatala Rajender campaigned vigorously for party candidates, including Kolanupaka Bhadraiah in the 22nd ward. Rajender emphasised his long-standing association with the constituency, describing Parakala as a “land of sacrifice and struggle.” He urged voters to reject money and liquor-driven politics and instead support the BJP’s lotus symbol.

Rajender strongly criticised Congress for failing to fulfil promises such as monthly allowances for women, pensions for widows and senior citizens, unemployment benefits, and financial support for farmers.

He accused the ruling party of leaving people in distress and warned that electing Congress or BRS would mean “five years of darkness.”

Highlighting the role of the central government, Rajender pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently supported welfare schemes, including free rice distribution to 80 crore people during the pandemic. He contrasted this with what he described as Congress’s history of scams and mismanagement.

Both leaders stressed that the upcoming municipal elections are crucial for Telangana’s future. They urged voters to back BJP candidates to ensure development, transparency, and a break from what they called the failures of Congress and BRS.