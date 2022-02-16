BJP should avoid conspiracy; Kishan uttering lies: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for suppressing farmers and duping people.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he accused the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of 'telling lies' and resorting to 'false propaganda'. The minister condemned Kishan Reddy's comments on martyrs and his failure to support development programs. The Narendra Modi government hatched a conspiracy against farmers as it forcing States to install power meters at farm wells. "Telangana gives free power and the Rythu bandhu, the Rythu bhima to relieve them of loan burden", he claimed. However, 'ruthless' BJP government is indulging in suppressive tactics, Rao alleged.

"The Centre repealed three farm laws for polls in five States and not for love towards farmers. After the polls Modi government may come up with some more conspiracies against the States and farmers. People are facing burden of fuel and gas charges hike with lopsided policies of the Centre", he charged.

The minister flayed Kishan Reddy for 'double standards' on power meters and development. "Kishan failed to get funds, defense land , projects to the State , he alleged.

"It is shameful for BJP leaders to carry out misinformation campaign against the TRS government,", he said.

"Midi failed to implement bifurcation promises and denied funds, institutions, factories and projects for development", Rao alleged. He hit out at the Modi government for communal strife in Bengaluru in the name of Hijab row. He said "Modi is adopting double standards on development programmes and denying support". He asked why the Centre was giving funds, grants and projects to Gujrat, Karnataka and others and not offered them to the State.

Rao slammed the BJP government for not giving national status to any water project, and ITIR, Navodaya schools, medical colleges, steel factory, coach factory and others to the State.