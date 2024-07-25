BJP stages walkout against Budget resolution

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders found the Budget resolution and discussion uncalled for and demanded that they be withdrawn. The party members felt that the ruling Congress, despite getting large funds from the Centre for most projects, was simply engaging in blaming the Union government. The members later staged a walkout in protest against the resolution.

During the discussion on the Union Budget resolution in the Assembly, the BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy said that the BJP government allocated Rs 26,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road, three Kendriya Vidyalayas to Adilabad, Rs 80,000 crore for different ongoing projects, and Rs 3,500 crore under Amruth scheme. He emphasised that the Congress was feeling edgy after the BJP won eight MP seats in Telangana. “We demand the State government withdraw the resolution against the budget allocations to Telangana in the Union budget,” Maheshwar Reddy said.

The BJP floor leader alleged that the Congress party was a villain for Telangana since 1956. He dubbed the Musi Riverfront Development Project an ‘ATM’ for the State government to loot public money.

There was a big scam behind this project, and the State government neither presented a detailed project report nor applied for funds in the prescribed format, he alleged.

He accused the Congress government of misleading the people over budget allocations to Telangana. Despite the Union government granting funds for different projects, the Congress government was crying foul, he said.