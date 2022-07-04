BJP tars TRS govt in graft paint

Hyderabad: The TRS government in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics", the BJP said in a statement adopted at its national executive meeting here on Sunday and expressed its anguish on the "difficulties" being faced by the people of the State.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna moved the statement on the prevailing situation in Telangana which was passed unanimously by the party's national executive.

Citing the statement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference that the problems of the people of Telangana are continuously rising, from both economic and social perspectives, and the national executive expressed its anguish over it. Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the State made sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people," said Goyal adding that "the State has become a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics."

MP G Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not gone to the State secretariat for eight years and only meets AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "Owaisi even has the access to the bedroom of KCR. They both are looting the State together," said Kishan.