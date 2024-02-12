BJP to roll out Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra on Feb 20

Hyderabad: The State BJP unit has announced a five-fold ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’, from February 20 to March 1, to kick start its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Sunday, party chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman, former MP Jithender Reddy and MLAs, said people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari wanted Narendra Modi to come back and lead the country for the third time as PM. ‘There is a positive vibe in favour of the BJP in the LS constituencies across the country. People have been expressing their choice favouring the BJP much ahead of the release of the election schedule. The BJP has increased its majority in the last two Parliament elections and people want to give a majority mandate more than what it got in the last two elections," he added.

He said the party will be contesting all 17 LS constituencies in Telangana on its own, with a definite action plan to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat this time.’ As part of gathering people's support the party will launch a five-fold bus yatra from February 20 to March 1, he said. ’Each of the five-fold Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra will start in different places across the State. Accordingly, the Komaram Bhim Yatra-1 will cover Adilabad, Pedappalli and Nizambad constituencies.

The Satavahana Yatra-2 will cover Karimnagar, Medak, Zaheerabad and Chevella constituencies. The Kakatiya Yatra-3 will touch Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies. The Bhagyanagar Yatra-4 will cover Bhongir, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri; the Krishnamma Yatra-5 will pass through Mahbunagar, Nargarkurnool and Nalgonda constituencies, he said.

The yatra will cover all the Assembly segments and mandals. Also, it will touch two-three Assembly segments every day; there will be road shows in every mandal, Assembly and district headquarters.

Important leaders will take part in the road shows and address public meetings. While some important leaders will take part full-time in the yatra and others from across different sections of society and leaders will take part. All the five yatras will merge in Hyderabad.

An action plan has been finalised to hold meetings in every mandal, assembly and district headquarters. District presidents, assembly conveners, mandal presidents and other leaders will interact with people. Reddy said the main fight in the ensuing elections will be between the BJP and the Congress. Earlier, the BJP had won four Parliament segments. He expressed confidence that party would win a majority seats. Terming the fight this time will be between ‘corrupt dynastic politics’ and ‘dharma’, and between stability vs instability, people are in favour of the party working for dharma and provide corruption-free welfare and development-oriented stable governance for the past 10 years, he said. About 80 per cent people in places like Khammam and Nalgonda are expressing their support for Modi. A stable government under Modi has been decisive in taking historical decisions like scrapping Article 370 for full integration of Jammu and Kashmir in India and resolved decades of vexed problems nagging the country.

He appealed to all sections of people in State to extend support to the party for bringing a stable, corruption-free government with a vision for Vikasit Bharat. Responding to a question, Dr Laxman said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the issue of economic discrimination of the Centre towards the southern States. ‘

The Karnataka Congress leaders’ remarks of forming a separate southern country are highly objectionable and secessionist in nature, he said. The leaders released a Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra poster and paid floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.