BJP welcomes lockdown, urges govt to speed up vaccination

Hyderabad: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party reiterated that it would extend all cooperation to the State government in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Hailing the State government's decision lockdown to flatten the Covid curve, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Centre has given a free hand to the State governments to decide on lockdown. So far, almost all the States and Union Territories have imposed either full or partial lockdown, except Telangana. Though it was delayed, the State government has imposed a lockdown, to contain the virus spread. However, he suggested ensuring the lockdown should not create any disruption to medical services and transportation of patients. Also, he asked to continue tests and treatment. Given the current scenario, it was proved that vaccination alone would deter the spread of corona, he said, urging the State government to speed up the vaccination programme during the lockdown.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Centre had already dispatched the oxygen and Remdesivir injections needed to Telangana. He asked the State government to come up with a special nodal agency for the distribution of oxygen and Remdesivir injections to ensure that both the government and private hospitals do not face oxygen shortage. The BJP State chief asked the government to provide all necessary medicines for providing better treatment and asked to call the representatives of the private hospitals to hold talks and resolve their problems.

Adding that the BJP cadre during the earlier lockdown had provided food to the needy, he asked the cadre to continue the good work during the current lockdown by strictly observing the Covid guidelines.