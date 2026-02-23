BJP will not tolerate illegal arrests of its workers

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday gave a stern warning to the state Congress government not to resort to illegal arrests of BJP and Hindu group workers stating that the party will not tolerate false cases being filed against its workers and Hindus in the state.

Condemning the illegal arrests of BJP leaders, workers and Hindu activists and police atrocities in Banswada, he said about 70 to 80 workers were taken into custody illegally and not a single worker of MIM was arrested which shows that the state government has become a hostage in the hands of the MIM and it is running exactly as Asaduddin Owaisi dictates. He questioned imposing of 144 section in Banswada when BJP gave a peaceful Bandh call against the police atrocities.

The state BJP chief assured party workers particularly Banswada people that party will stand firmly with you and continue to question the atrocities of the state government and MIM party. He said the days of this Congress government ‘s misrule are numbered.

Rao also asked high-ranking officials like IAS and IPS to work for the people and not to be puppets of the government. “They must remain impartial while discharging their duties,” he suggested.

Rao said he was arrested when he was leaving from his residence at Tarnaka to Banswada to express solidarity with our party MLA Venkatramana Reddy who was attacked by Congress workers at Kamareddy.

He warned that such anti-people actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The state party chief said how many days this government will stop me going to Banswada and assured that he will definitely visit Banswada to stand by the people and support those who are suffering.