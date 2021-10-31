BJP will register huge victory in Huzurabad: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the saffron party is all set to win Huzurabad by-poll with a huge majority.

The Karimnagar MP on Saturday thanked the voters of Huzurabad for turning up to vote enthusiastically. The reports reaching to the State party from its cadre and leaders indicate that the party is all set to win the by-poll with a huge majority, he added. He thanked the party leaders and cadre for working for the victory of the BJP in Huzurabad. Also, officials and staff for extending their cooperation for the huge turnout of voters to exercise their franchise.

He alleged that the TRS has acted in an undemocratic manner in the Huzurabad elections in gross violation of the code of conduct. He said that the pink party has tried to purchase votes on a large scale and spread blatant lies to mislead people. However, the politically aware people of Huzurabad have stood in favour of justice, Eatala Rajender and BJP, he said.

It shows that people have stood strong and shunned the enticements of the TRS. The State BJP chief said that the BJP cadre has stood to their ground despite the TRS having resorted to misuse of official machinery, pressurized the party cadre and created troubles. The party cadre has worked full time to bring victory to the BJP. People of Huzurabad have stood beside BJP in the battle between their self-respect and the arrogance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

He asked the rank and file of the party to continue the same spirit to bring the party to power in Telangana.