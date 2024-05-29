BJYM seeks action against erring engg colleges

Hyderabad: A delegation led by Telangana State BJYM president Savella Mahender submitted a representation to Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadrito ensure that there is no malpractice in the matter of seat allocation of engineering students.

In the memorandum, the BJYM demanded strict action against the management of the colleges indulging in fee exploitation by imposing a heavy burden on the parents of the students in the name of donations.

BJYM seeks action against erring engg collegesMahender said that the private engineering colleges have become commercial enterprises and requested for transparency in the matter of the seats of the engineering students, where the management of the colleges conducts spot admissions and the students change groups in a sliding manner. He also requested the state to take strict action against the engineering colleges that are doing business in the name of education by collecting excessive fees and to take strict action to ensure that justice is done for the poor students.