Blow to BRS as Telangana High Court nullifies another MLA’s win

Hyderabad: Yet another MLA, from Gadwal B Krishna Mohan Reddy, has been disqualified as the Telangana High Court slapped a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on BRS leader for tampering with the affidavit he had submitted to the Election Commission and declared D K Aruna as MLA.

Aruna had approached the court stating Reddy’s election was invalid as he had submitted false documents in his affidavit. The HC after conducting a long hearing on the petition ruled that the election of Reddy was invalid and announced Aruna as MLA. Reddy is the nephew of Aruna; she filed a case that he had filed wrong information in the affidavit. It was alleged that he had sold properties in spite of status quo orders by the HC.

Several MLAs of the ruling party are facing similar situation. The court had recently disqualified Kothagudem MLA VanamaVenkateswara Rao. The BRS leader challenged the order in the Supreme Court which issued stay. Mahbubnagar MLA V Srinivas Goud is also facing charges of tampering with the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Reddy said he would challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court. He claimed that the court had given orders without serving notice to him. ‘I have confidence in the judiciary; I will approach the Supreme Court. “My opponents approached the High Court that I had given false information in the affidavit. The HC disqualified me without giving any notice and without hearing my arguments. I have full faith in the judiciary. People of Gadwal are with me; I will win with a majority of 50,000 votes this time,” said Reddy alleging that some leaders had no confidence in the democratic process; hence were choosing shortcut methods.