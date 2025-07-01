  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Boiler Explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Medchal Injures Worker

Boiler Explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Medchal Injures Worker
x

Boiler Explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Medchal Injures Worker

Highlights

A boiler explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Private Limited in Medchal injured worker Srinivas Reddy due to high pressure and heat. He is hospitalized and police are investigating.

A boiler exploded on Tuesday afternoon at Alkaloids Bio-actives Private Limited in the Medchal industrial area. The blast happened because the boiler got too hot and the pressure became very high.

The explosion released hot steam and water, which fell on a worker named Srinivas Reddy. Part of the wall also broke and fell on him. He got hurt on his face and other parts of his body.

His co-workers quickly took him to a nearby hospital. He is now getting treatment and doctors are watching him closely.

The police in Medchal are investigating the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick