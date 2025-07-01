Live
Boiler Explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Medchal Injures Worker
Highlights
A boiler explosion at Alkaloids Bio-actives Private Limited in Medchal injured worker Srinivas Reddy due to high pressure and heat. He is hospitalized and police are investigating.
A boiler exploded on Tuesday afternoon at Alkaloids Bio-actives Private Limited in the Medchal industrial area. The blast happened because the boiler got too hot and the pressure became very high.
The explosion released hot steam and water, which fell on a worker named Srinivas Reddy. Part of the wall also broke and fell on him. He got hurt on his face and other parts of his body.
His co-workers quickly took him to a nearby hospital. He is now getting treatment and doctors are watching him closely.
The police in Medchal are investigating the accident.
