Bolarum: Sai Nagar graveyard set for a makeover

Bolarum: Vexed with the neglected condition of Sai Nagar Hindu Graveyard, Bolarum, netizens took up the matter on Twitter and requested TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to allocate funds for development of the graveyard and the Minister responded positively.

Reacting on KTR tweet to sanction amount for the development of Sai Nagar graveyard, Bolarum, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Alwal has proposed to renovate the graveyard.

B Maheshwar, Executive Engineer, Alwal Zone said, "As the complete graveyard is been covered with grass, we have received many representations from locals regarding the development of graveyard."

The graveyard would be equipped with basic facilities such as burning platform, borewell, death certificate issue counter, ash storage room, parking area, provision of seating benches and bathroom for both men and women.

Apart from that GHMC have also planned to develop CC pathway inside the graveyard and existing compound wall would be rebuilt again. The complete area would be design and developed in such a way that all the ceremony that includes per and post cremation activities for the last ride can be performed peacefully.

The proposal for the development of the graveyard has been submitted in head office and once we receive the sanctioned amount, we would start the works, added B Maheshwar.