Brace for tackling heat-related emergencies: CS to officials

Hyderabad: The State chief secretary, Santhi Kumari, has directed the district Collectors to sensitise the people about sunstroke and dehydration due to high temperatures during the months of April and May.

She reviewed the drinking water supply in the State, precautionary measures to be taken in the wake of rising temperatures, the provision of infrastructure in schools, and the purchase of paddy during a video conference with the district Collectors.

She said that there was a possibility of severe heat wave conditions with temperatures reaching 45 degrees in the State mainly in districts like erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam, in the next two months. ORS packets, IV fluids, and other medicines in large quantities have been distributed to all the districts, and they have been made available in the respective primary health centres and sub-centres. Similarly, ORS packets are also available with Asha workers and at employment guarantee work centres, she said. Children and elderly people are advised to take care not to venture out in the hot sun, particularly between 11 am and 4 pm.

Special officers to monitor the fresh water supply Shanthi Kumari also said that Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam districts have been instructed to take proper steps to ensure that Krishna water is released from the Nagarjuna Sagar project today morning for drinking water purposes and reaches the Paleru project.

“7,149 centres have been set up in the State for the purchase of Yasangi paddy, and all these centres will be opened in the next four to five days,” she said. The paddy purchases have already started through the procurement centres and are currently underway.