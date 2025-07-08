BRAOU launches stipend-based apprenticeship programme

Hyderabad: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Retail Sector Skill Council of India (RASCI), a Mumbai-based not-for-profit organization, for the “Stipend Based Apprenticeship Program (SAP)” at its campus on Monday. The MoU was signed by Dr. L. Vijaya Krishna Reddy, Registrar of BRAOU, and James Raphael, Executive Director of RASCI, along with other officials, in the presence of Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani stated that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University is the first university to sign an MoU with the Retail Sector Skill Council of India. He emphasized that this MoU will significantly enhance students’ skills alongside their academic studies. BRAOU is committed to providing scholarship-based education that promotes skill development among its students. He encouraged students at the open university to take full advantage of this stipend-based education initiative.

To inform students about this program, university officials will visit every study center in Telangana. Relevant details will be updated on the university’s website, and a joint admission notification will be issued. Prof. Chakrapani mentioned that the university aims to provide employment opportunities to every student and support their entrepreneurial ambitions. Under this program, students can earn a minimum stipend of Rs 7,000 per month, potentially reaching Rs 24,000 or more. Additionally, graduates from this university are also eligible to apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 28.

He also indicated that more such MoUs with prestigious institutions will be signed in the future to benefit students. James Raphael, Executive Director of RASCI, highlighted that their organization aims to benefit each student individually. They will collaborate with educational institutions to prepare students for the workforce. The program is designed around the concept of Individual, Institution, Industry, and India (Four-I’s), which will be highly beneficial for the students of BRAOU. The curriculum will integrate academic theory with professional experience, providing a holistic educational journey. Raphael assured that every student will gain financial independence and empowerment through this program.