  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Bridge Epsilon Villas Unveiled: Greek-Inspired Luxury Comes to Tukkuguda

Bridge Epsilon Villas Unveiled: Greek-Inspired Luxury Comes to Tukkuguda
x
Highlights

Bridge Epsilon Villas, a luxurious Greek-themed residential project, was unveiled in Tukkuguda by acclaimed directors Sukumar and Vamsi Paidipally.

Bridge Epsilon Villas, a luxurious Greek-themed residential project, was unveiled in Tukkuguda by acclaimed directors Sukumar and Vamsi Paidipally.

Spread over 20 acres near ORR Exit 14, the development features 4 & 5 BHK East-facing villas with Santorini-style facades, classical columns, and world-class amenities across 139,000 sq. ft. Developed by Bridge Group, the project emphasises superior craftsmanship, sustainable construction, and cutting-edge engineering.

With podium parking for a traffic-free environment, themed landscaping, and tranquil water features, Bridge Epsilon Villas offers an opulent, serene lifestyle that blends classical elegance with modern luxury in Hyderabad's real estate scene.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick