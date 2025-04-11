Live
Bridge Epsilon Villas Unveiled: Greek-Inspired Luxury Comes to Tukkuguda
Highlights
Bridge Epsilon Villas, a luxurious Greek-themed residential project, was unveiled in Tukkuguda by acclaimed directors Sukumar and Vamsi Paidipally.
Spread over 20 acres near ORR Exit 14, the development features 4 & 5 BHK East-facing villas with Santorini-style facades, classical columns, and world-class amenities across 139,000 sq. ft. Developed by Bridge Group, the project emphasises superior craftsmanship, sustainable construction, and cutting-edge engineering.
With podium parking for a traffic-free environment, themed landscaping, and tranquil water features, Bridge Epsilon Villas offers an opulent, serene lifestyle that blends classical elegance with modern luxury in Hyderabad's real estate scene.
