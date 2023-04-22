BRS axe on Jupally-Ponguleti duo may impact 10 assembly segments

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders feel that the suspension of two leaders, including former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, is likely to impact on at least ten constituencies in erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts.

The BRS leadership had suspended both leaders for anti-party activities giving a strong message to the cadre that indiscipline would not be tolerated. However, the party leaders feel that these two leaders have a strong support base not only in their constituencies, but also in the nearby constituencies. According to leaders both the suspended leaders might play spoilsport in the ensuing elections, irrespective of the party affiliation they have.

A senior leader and two-time MLA from Mahbubnagar said that the exit of Jupally from the party would leave impact on nearby constituencies. He may win in his constituency, Kollapurand also influence voters in constituencies like Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Achampet.

The MLA said that Jupally had already shown his mettle in the local body elections after losing in Assembly elections. He lost to B Harshavardhan Reddy of Congress in 2018. Reddy later joined BRS (TRS then) and Rao was reportedly kept aside by the party. However, in local body elections, he ensured victory of the candidates he had supported.

Similar is the case with Srinivas Reddy in Khammam, the party leaders feel that he has impact over six-seven Assembly segments. He had already announced that he will ensure the BRS candidates do not win any seat in erstwhile Khammam district. Reddy was with YSRCP when he won the Khammam Lok Sabha and later joined TRS. There other MLAs also joined the TRS. A senior leader said this impact will be on Paler, Wyra, Sathupally, Aswaraopeta, Pinapaka and other Assembly constituencies.

However, leaders said the party has taken a calculated decision to suspend the two leaders. "We have leaders to save our seats. The party working president KT Rama Rao will be taking over the responsibility of winning the majority of seats in Khammam," said a BRS leader. It is not sure where the two leaders would be heading but sources said that they may opt for Congress. They are presently adopting a wait and watch policy till the end of Karnataka elections.