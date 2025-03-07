Live
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
- Karnataka's GSDP to grow at 7.4 pc, to outpace national rate: CM Siddaramaiah
- Choosing the Best Indian Crypto Exchange: 10 Tips to Consider When Selecting a Platform
Just In
BRS, BJP colluded to defeat Cong: Ponnam
Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar stated that both the BRS and BJP worked together to defeat the Congress candidate in the MLC elections.
Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar stated that both the BRS and BJP worked together to defeat the Congress candidate in the MLC elections.
In reaction to the MLC election results in Telangana, where the ruling Congress faced a setback and the BJP won the Karimnagar Graduates seat as well as the Teachers seat for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar, Prabhakar accused BRS leaders, K Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao, of conspiring with the BJP to avoid fielding candidates. He emphasised that the people of Telangana were closely observing these developments.
Prabhakar also criticised Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s remarks regarding Ramzan gifts, claiming they reflect a lack of political insight.
He challenged BJP leaders to ensure that funds from the Central government reach Telangana if they are truly committed. He pointed out that the BJP continues to demonstrate bias against Telangana and questioned why BJP MPs are not prioritising local projects.