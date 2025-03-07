BRS, BJP colluded to defeat Cong: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar stated that both the BRS and BJP worked together to defeat the Congress candidate in the MLC elections.

In reaction to the MLC election results in Telangana, where the ruling Congress faced a setback and the BJP won the Karimnagar Graduates seat as well as the Teachers seat for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar, Prabhakar accused BRS leaders, K Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao, of conspiring with the BJP to avoid fielding candidates. He emphasised that the people of Telangana were closely observing these developments.

Prabhakar also criticised Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s remarks regarding Ramzan gifts, claiming they reflect a lack of political insight.

He challenged BJP leaders to ensure that funds from the Central government reach Telangana if they are truly committed. He pointed out that the BJP continues to demonstrate bias against Telangana and questioned why BJP MPs are not prioritising local projects.