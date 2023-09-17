BRS, BJP hijacked history of Telangana says CPI Kunamneni Sambasivarao

Hyderabad: CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasivarao stated that Telangana was merged with India due to the sacrifices and struggles of the communists. He criticized the BJP and BRS parties, which have nothing to do with the history of peasant armed struggle, trying to hijack the history of Telangana.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to add color to the armed struggle which has a rich history. It was alleged that Nizam had surrendered if there was nothing else on that day and that Nizam had colluded with Patel's army to see where the Communists would get power.

He reminded that KCR said that the merger day should be officially organized before the emergence of Telangana state. Then he asked why it was not organized.

Under the auspices of the CPI, the closing meeting of the Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle Week will be held on Sunday at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. In this context, he made these comments while talking to reporters after inspecting the arrangements on Saturday.