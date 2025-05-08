BRS, BJP spreading canards against Cong govt: Kotwal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) chairman Obedullah Kotwal on Wednesday alleged that the BRS and BJP which were unable to digest the ground realities and facts were spreading misinformation against the Congress government through all their means.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, he along with party spokesperson Zahir Akhtar and other leaders strongly condemned the statements made by the BRS and BJP leaders against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said that the BRS was obstructing the development of the State with all force.

“Unable to digest the facts, they are spreading false propaganda against the Congress government. BJP and BRS leaders are talking nonsense with the intention of defaming the Congress government. What right does KTR have while asking CM Revanth Reddy to step down when he is elected by the people and has the mandate? Bandi Sanjay should answer as to what kind finds the BJP in Centre provided to Telangana. Sanjay should be ashamed to talk about the funds that should come to the state. What is the use of 8 MPs and 8 MLAs, when they cannot bring funds from Centre?” he asked.

The TGMFC chairman alleged that opposition BJP and BRS leaders were provoking employees and inciting them to go on strike. “Along with KCR and KTR, Eatala Rajender is also an accomplice who pushed Telangana State into financial troubles. BJP is indirectly responsible for bankrupting the State, despite having its friendly party BRS in power for nearly a decade. The BRS has completely ignored the Minority Corporation, while the present Chief Minister has allocated Rs 250 crores to the Corporation,” he said.

Zahir Akhtar reminded how employees suffered under the KCR’s rules as they were getting their salaries not before 15th of each month. In contrast, now the employees are getting salaries on 1st of each month.

“KCR cheated the people for ten years and the very reason for which Telangana was formed was weakened as AP was given a free hand over Telangana’s rightful share of waters.

Revanth Reddy became the CM after winning the affection of the people of Telangana. KTR who was dumped by people is yet to come to his senses. CM Revanth will support the employees after the financial situation improves,” he added.