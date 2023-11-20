Live
- BRS, Cong leaders clash over hidden cash in Peerzadiguda
A clash broke out between the BRS and Congress leaders in Peerjadiguda Municipal Corporation of Medchal district on Sunday
Hyderabad: A clash broke out between the BRS and Congress leaders in Peerjadiguda Municipal Corporation of Medchal district on Sunday. Local Congress leaders alleged that Minister Malla Reddy's followers hid money in a room in AV Info Pride Apartment. in the corporation limits.
Tension prevailed when Congress leaders in good number turned up at the apartment. This ensued a verbal dual and a fight between the two parties’ leaders. The BRS and Congress leaders and activists beat one another. Congress leaders and activists came in large numbers along with former MLA M Sudhir Reddy to locate money allegedly hidden in the apartment where Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy is staying. Tension prevailed when heated arguments ensued between the Mayor and Sudhir Reddy.