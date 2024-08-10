BRS demands judicial probe into Sunkishala wall collapse

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Sunkishala incident was 100 per cent failure of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded for a judicial inquiry into the wall collapse of the intake well. Addressing a press conference along with party MLAs T Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KP Vivekanand, MLC Mohd Mahamood Ali at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao questioned the government why the information about the incident was kept secret when it had happened on August 2.

“The Assembly sessions were going on. Why was the information not shared to the members when such a disaster had happened? What is the department doing, what is the intelligence wing doing,” asked the BRS leader.

Rama Rao alleged that it was the failure of the Chief Minister, who heads for Municipal Administration department. The BRS leader demanded the government to order a judicial probe and suspend the officials responsible. He denied that there were engineering defaults in the Sunkishala project.