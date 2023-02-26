BRS' dilemma: When to hold plenary!

Hyderabad: The BRS which is working towards becoming a national party now faces a new dilemma.

The question before it is when should it hold its plenary session? Originally, the pink party used to hold plenary on April 27, the day when Telangana Rashtra Samiti was formed. But now TRS has been converted into Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti on October 5 last year. A serious discussion is on in the party on this issue. The plenary assumes importance since it gives an opportunity to review the developmental activities taken up by the government and pass necessary resolutions to strengthen the party.

In the backdrop of this, the question is when should the plenary be held in April 27 or October 5? If the party president K Chandrashekar decides to continue with the original practice of holding plenary in April then there is a possibility of the pink party skipping it this year since KCR would be busy in promoting BRS at the national level.

In 2019, TRS did not hold plenary as it was gearing up for Assembly polls then. Similarly in 2020 and 2021 also, no plenary was held on account of Covid pandemic.

This year the elections to the Assembly are likely to be held in November or early December, holding of plenary in April or October may not be possible, party leaders feel.

Party insiders say that there is every possibility that the BRS may club the plenary with the inaugural function of the new Secretariat on April 14. BRS proposes to invite national level leaders of other political parties for the inauguration of the iconic building and hold a public meeting in the evening.