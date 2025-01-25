  • Menu
BRS dubs CM’s Davos big investment claims as bogus

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday demanded the government release a white paper on the investments claimed to have been secured during Chief Minister A...

Hyderabad: The BRS on Friday demanded the government release a white paper on the investments claimed to have been secured during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Davos tour. Addressing the press at Telangana Bhavan, party leader M Krishank accused the CM of turning the high-profile visit into a ‘bogus exercise’ filled with false claims and empty promises.

“Revanth Reddy must explain how many of the agreements signed at Davos last year had turned into reality. The government announced investments worth Rs 40,000 crore last year, but none of them have materialised so far.

