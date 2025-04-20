BRS exposed its real face: Raja Singh

Live
Hyderabad: BJP Senior leader and MLA Raja Singh said that the BRS’s exposed its real face by abstaining from fighting in local body MLC elections to make AIMIM win.
He said on Saturday, that Congress and BRS conspiracies to hand over Bhagyanagar to Majlis. A sloppy agreement has been reached between these three parties. However, we defeated the BRS in the city and cautioned the corporators of Congress and BRS that if they voted to Majlis making them win would leave their political futures doomed. He lashed out not participating in the elections as shunning the democratic process and appealed to the GHMC corporators to vote as per their conscience.
