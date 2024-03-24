BRS fields Padma Rao from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS announced three more party candidates to contest in the ensuingLok Sabha elections. Senior BRS leader and Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao Goudwould fight from Secunderabad lok Sabha segment and Kyama Mallesh and K Krishna Reddy will contest from Bhongir and Nalgonda lok sabha segments respectively.

The BRS allotted six tickets to BCs, One to Kamma and four seats were given to Reddys.

The party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao declared the names of the three party candidates on Saturday after holding series of meetings with the leaders of the three Lok Sabha segments. Leaders said that some senior most leaders declined the offer to contest from BRS from Bhongir and Nalgonda segments as the party faced a debilitating defeat in the just concluded Assembly elections. KCR was planning to field some strong BRS leaders from Reddy community from the two lok sabha constituencies . However, no leader has come forward . The party chief also tried to poach some senior Congress leaders but in vain.

The BRS leaders said that Padma Rao was maintaining considerable people’s support in Secunderabad segment and hence he will give tough fights to Congress and BJP candidates.

Union minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy was contesting from BJP and Khairatabad MLA D Nagendar was the Congress candidate. Former MP ANjan Kumar yadav already extended support to Nagendar and the party launched a campaign ahead of others.

The opposition party was not strong enough in two other segments after the assembly elections and the candidates were also weak.

Congress and BJP were making clever moves in Bhongir and Nalgonda to win the seats by fielding strong candidates. The Congress was scouting for strong leader and the BJP already announced former MP B narsaiah Goud as its candidate from Bhongir.

In Nalgonda,Congress announced party senior leader K jana Reddy’s son K Raghuveer Reddy as its candidate and all the sitting Congress MPs in the districts already launched campaigns in support of the candidate.