‘BRS govt will usher in ‘White Coat Revolution’

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on said in the Assembly on Friday that K Chandrashekar Rao government would achieve white coat revolution with a medical college in every district.

Replying to a short discussion on measures taken by the government for strengthening education and health sectors in the State, he said the government achieved different revolutions like White, Green and Pink; and now it would achieve ‘White Coat Revolution’ by setting up one medical college per district. “The way we are surplus in foodgrains production, we will be surplus in producing doctors,” asserted Rao.

The minister targeted CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka for questioning the government on Osmania Hospital building. He said the CM was the first one to say that a new hospital would come up, but unfortunately, some went to court. Immediately after the HC permission, the government would construct a super specialty hospital with 2,000 beds at the same place. The temple and mosque won’t be disturbed in the construction, he assured.

Rao said the scene has been reversed in government hospitals with 70 per cent deliveries happening; as against 30 per cent in the past. The government has spent Rs 73,000 crore on health during the last nine years of the KCR government, ‘which shows commitment’.

He said ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ have had a big impact on the health services in the city. Many used to go to Osmania, Gandhi for treatment of fevers, but after ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ were set up, the burden on these hospitals has been reduced.

‘With T-diagnostics 134 types of tests are being conducted. There will be permanent staff in urban primary health centres. The government will start 40 new PHCs in newly-formed mandals’. He listed various programmes, including KantiVelugu, KCR Kits.

Referring to the comments of film star Rajinikant, Rao said, “while Rajiani from neighbouring State was able to see development in Telangana, the Gajanis are not able to see.”

Rao said there was no difference between Kiran Kumar Reddy of the past and today’s BJP government at the Centre. “While Kiran Kumar Reddy said he will not give a single rupee to Telangana; now the Centre, which gave 158 medical colleges across the country did not give a single college to Telangana,” he said.

The government would complete the construction of Health City in Warangal by the year-end.