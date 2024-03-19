BRS leader accuses Ranjit of backstabbing

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday alleged that Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy leaving the party and joining the Congress was like backstabbing.

Addressing a press conference here, BRS leader P Karthik Reddy said Ranjith Reddy leaving the party and joining the Congress is ‘hypocrisy, fraud and backstabbing’. ‘Ranjith Reddy became an MP for the first time because party chief K Chandrashekar Rao gave him the opportunity. BRS is the reason for Reddy's rise in every way. Will he leave the party at a time when KCR was away from power? Reddy should stand by KCR in difficult times, but he has backstabbed. The Congress activists are discussing that Reddy bought the Chevella LS Congress ticket for Rs 100 crore. The Congress cadre is questioning how they can do injustice to the flag bearer of the party and give ticket to Reddy,” said Karthik Reddy.

Karthik Reddy said KCR believed Reddy when he said that he had no intention of contesting as MP once again and would continue in the BRS. ‘Reddy betrayed KCR. Reddy is certain to lose this time; the BRS is sure to win for the third time in Chevella, Karthik Reddy asserted.