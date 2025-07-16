BRS leader challenges CM on ration card claims, cites 6.47 lakh issued

Hyderabad: Refuting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s assertion that no new ration cards were issued during the BRS regime, main opposition party leader G Jagadish Reddy stated that the BRS government had, in fact, distributed 6.47 lakh ration cards. He declared his readiness to “face slaps” if proven wrong and dared Congress leaders to prepare for the same.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Jagadish Reddy claimed that people were transported to a meeting in Tungaturthi at government expense, ostensibly for the distribution of ration cards. He accused the Chief Minister of speaking falsehoods, questioning why people would respond to such claims. Jagadish Reddy recalled that in July 2021, Bhatti Vikramarka, then Leader of the Opposition, had tweeted about ration cards being distributed in his constituency.

He also pointed out that current minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, when he was a former MP in the BRS, had issued press advertisements regarding the distribution of ration cards. “I distributed ration cards in the presence of then MLA Rajagopal Reddy in Choutuppal,” Jagadish Reddy asserted. “Over 6.47 lakh ration cards were distributed during KCR’s rule. If my argument is proven wrong, I am ready to face a slap in the face, and the Congress leaders should be prepared to be slapped.”