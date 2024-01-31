BRS lodges complaint with DGP over alleged attacks by Congressmen

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders registered their complaint with the Telangana DGP over alleged attacks on their partymen by Congressmen on Tuesday.

The leaders included B Lingaiah Yadav, MLC L Ramana, former MLAs Saidi Reddy, Bhaskar Rao, and Bhongir ZP Chairman Sandeep Reddy, among others, visited the DGP office and submitted a letter of complaint to DGP Ravi Gupta. They alleged the police officials were showing prejudice in dealing with issues involving the ruling Congress and BRS and framing charges against the leaders of BRS. They urged the DGP to instruct the officials to act more professionally, rather than keytowing to Congress leaders.

The complaint follows the alleged attack on Bhongir’s ZP chairman Sandeep Reddy by Congress workers in the presence of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. On January 29, both leaders engaged in verbal spat after the event organised for the inauguration of the Gram Panchayat building in Guduru village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district. After the Minister spoke, Sandeep demanded answers on farm loan waivers. As he kept demanding, the Minister intervened and grabbed the mic from the ZP Chairman. As the argument continued, the Minister who lost his cool, called the party men present there to take him off the stage. Sandeep Reddy refused, causing policemen and party workers to take him down. Citing the incident, the ZP chairman felt that he was insulted.