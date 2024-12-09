BRS MLAs Protest with Unique Adani-Revanth T-Shirts

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs staged a unique protest on Monday, alleging a secret "friendship" between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and businessman Gautam Adani. The legislators created a stir by arriving at the Telangana Assembly wearing T-shirts with slogans that targeted this alleged alliance.

The T-shirts displayed provocative slogans like “Delhi lo kusti, gully lo dosti (Wrestling in Delhi, Friendship in the Gully)”, aimed at criticizing Revanth Reddy's political actions. The MLAs also raised slogans like “Telangana thalli maadi (Telangana belongs to us)” to express their commitment to the state’s pride and autonomy.

Addressing the media, BRS leaders accused Revanth Reddy of compromising Telangana's interests for personal gains and business connections. They claimed that while the opposition shows a combative stance in Delhi, they maintain questionable ties at the local level.

The Assembly session witnessed intense debates as BRS leaders used the protest to reiterate their stance on safeguarding Telangana’s welfare. The unusual demonstration drew mixed reactions from political circles, with many questioning its impact on state politics.

Revanth Reddy is yet to respond to the accusations, while political analysts predict this could escalate the rivalry between the BRS and Congress in the run-up to the elections.