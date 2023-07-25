BRS netas vie with each other to hold KTR’s birthday bash in style

Hyderabad: From distribution of tomatoes to helmets, showcasing a 3D movie and erecting big- size flexis, the ruling party leaders competed against one another other to celebrate the 47th birthday of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday.

While the BRS leader received birthday wishes from several celebrities, including film stars K Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, the party leaders and activists took up unique ways to showcase their love towards Rao. The party MPs planted a sapling in the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to mark the birthday.

The party leaders from Warangal and Parsigutta, in the city, celebrated the birthday by distributing tomatoes to women. BRS leader Rajanala Srihari, who was once in news for distributing chicken and liquor to mark the party’s entry into national politics, took up a unique way to distribute a basket of tomatoes under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative, but only for women. The price of tomato is Rs 150/kg; this led to a huge line at the distribution venue.

Party leader Alishetty Arvind displayed KTR’s achievements on a 12-foot-high and 45-ft wide bus. On both sides of the vehicle he showcased various accomplishments, including T Hub, Durgam Cheruvu flyover, T- Works and other flyovers constructed in the city. The specially decorated bus was placed at Secretariat; it would be taken through different parts of the city for ten days.

Telangana State Technology Services chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao and his team wished KTR through a mosaic art made of 18,000 notebooks. Rao’s portrait was displayed at the office of TSTS chief’s office in Kukatpally on Sunday. The books would be distributed to needy school children. Party MLC MS Prabhakar distributed helmets to the Assembly staff.

The BRS leader received wishes from party leaders from outside the country. Some leaders took to the skies to convey their affection to Rao. A leader has displayed a banner with Rao’s photo on a chopper in Nottingham (UK) Similarly, another leader held the portrait while on a parachute. Leaders led by T Sai Kiran Yadav prepared a portrait with Rubik cubes at Thrill City. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Md Mahamood Ali handed over insurance cards to video journalists from electronic media. KTR’s son Himanshu sang a song composed by him.