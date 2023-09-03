BRS on mission to poach BJP, Cong leaders in Karimnagar, Medak dists

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao have prepared ground to retain the BRS hold in their bastions- old Karimangar and Medak districts respectively by winning all seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

To ensure it, major political developments are set to take place in the politically sensitive two districts.

The joining of Congress and BJP leaders is on the cards as the ministers have prepared a strategy to poach all important local leaders in every Assembly constituency in the two districts. KTR already started poaching the BJP cadres, and making the BRS an invincible political outfit in the entire old Karimnagar district. Similarly, Harish Rao launched the ‘Operation Akarsh’ and lured the local Congress leaders from many Assembly segments in the old Medak district. KTR is paying special attention to win all 12 Assembly seats in the old Karimangar district. In the 2018 elections, BRS had won 10 seats and one each won by Congress and independent candidates. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander who was elected independent, joined the BRS soon after the elections. Congress senior leader D Sridhar Babu was elected from Manthani Assembly segment.

BRS lost Huzurabad seat after the former MLA E Rajendar contested and won from the segment in the by elections. KTR held several rounds of talks with BRS MLAs and local leadership and found the challenges being faced by the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. The BRS leadership paid special focus in seven Assembly segments (Karimangar , Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Siricilla , Manakonduru, Huzurabad and Husnabad segment) which come under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The BRS party began an exercise to root out the BJP by poaching the entire cadre. “ KTR will intensify the joining of BJP leaders to BRS from this month end ”a senior leader said.

On the other hand, Harish Rao paid special focus on old Medak politics. Senior leaders from Zaheerabad Narotham and D Vasanth already joined BRS. Some more leaders will be joining the ruling party soon. Out of 10 seats, BRRS has won 9 seats and Congress leader T Jagga Reddy secured Sanga Reddy. In the by elections, BRS candidate lost Dubbaka seat. Leaders said that apart from setting the things right in some Assembly segments where the BRS MLAs are struggling due to internal squabbles, Harish Rao is wooing the entire Congress cadre in the districts. “Many Congress leaders are in touch with Harish. Soon after the Congress announced candidates, the Opposition leaders will join the BRS “, a senior leader from Medak said.