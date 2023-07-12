BRS pounces on Revanth on power comment

Hyderabad: The BRS went on the offensive against the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comments on free power at the TANA meeting in the US. Starting from the BRS working president K T Rama Rao down to all other leaders lashed at Revanth saying that Congress had proved that they were anti-farmers. The party leadership also gave a call for state-wide protests against Revanth and burned his effigies.



The party leaders decided to continue their protest on Wednesday again in the mandal headquarters. KTR accused the Congress of disregarding the welfare of farmers and adopting an anti-farmer stance.

Revanth Reddy’s comments reflect the Congress's malevolent mindset and indifference towards the farming community.

“The aversion the Congress party had shown towards Dharani portal, Rythu Bandhu scheme and now free power indicates the anti-farmer mindset of the Congress party,” KTR said. He called upon the farmers of Telangana to resist the conspiracies orchestrated by the Congress to stop free power supply and see that they are defeated in the next elections.

KTR said under the Congress regime, farmers faced drought and their anti-farmer policies pushed them into debt which finally led to large scale suicides. “The situation significantly improved over the past nine years, and instances of agricultural motors burning, transformers getting burnt, and crop failures have become a thing of the past,” he said.

He said a resolute action against those opposing free electricity was necessary. “Ia-t is time for people to unite against Congress which exploits farmers and stand firmly by the pro-farmer BRS government,” he said.

Expressing ‘deep disappointment’ with the Congress party’s blatant disregard for the well-being of farmers, Finance Minister T Harish Rao took to Twitter and emphasized the regrettable nature of witnessing an individual, who once opposed the Telangana movement, now venomously attacking the vision of a prosperous Telangana. Rao called upon the farmers to deliver a resounding blow to the Congress party and its president, who appear to be driven by a vindictive agenda against the people of Telangana.

At a press conference here, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Congress has always been against the farmers. “Even today, the Congress ruled states are unable to provide more than six hours of power.

The Congress leaders are enemies of Telangana farmers,” he said.

He cautioned farmers that if the Congress comes to power, the state would be plunged into darkness. He alleged that there were some traces of N Chandrababu Naidu in Revanth Reddy, hence he made such comments on the free power.