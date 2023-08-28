BRS ready to form govt for third time: Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: BRS Party Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender expressed confidence that the BRS will form government for the third time in Telangana. He said that KCR will once again assume the post of Chief Minister. He said that time has passed for BJP and Congress parties in the state. He said that the people of the state do not believe the promises given by those parties and the words spoken by the leaders.



He challenged them to implement the welfare schemes implemented by BRS government in Telangana states where BJP and Congress parties are in power. Dan Nagender criticized that big leaders come from Delhi and boast in Hyderabad. He made it clear that no matter how many declarations anyone makes, they cannot prevent the victory of BRS.

Dana Nagender said that the people of Telangana know what the conditions are like in states where BJP and Congress parties are in power. MLA said to the opposition leaders that they should first know how the conditions are in the respective states and find a way to improve them.

A large number of youth joined BRS in PJR Nagar of Khairatabad constituency on Sunday. Dana Nagender welcomed them with a party scarf.