Bullets found with passengers at Hyderabad airport

A couple was caught in possession of bullets at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The security at the airport found the bullets in the bags of the passengers who were heading to the US.

The couple are said to be a native of Gurajala of Guntur district. The airport police detained the couple and sent them for questioning. A case has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC. The police also found no supporting documents or a valid license to justify their possession of the ammunition.





Gold past of 1.59 kg seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Wednesday seized 1.59 kg of gold paste from a two women passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). According to the officials, the two women arrived from Dubai concealed the gold in their baggage.

The officials recovered the gold and handed over the women to the airport police.