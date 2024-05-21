Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Just In
Burglars break into house in SR Nagar, steal cash, gold
Hyderabad: Two burglars dressed up as women entered into a flat at an apartment in SR Nagar and decamped with four tola gold, a laptop and cash of Rs...
Hyderabad: Two burglars dressed up as women entered into a flat at an apartment in SR Nagar and decamped with four tola gold, a laptop and cash of Rs 1 lakh.
According to the police, the two men who were clad in salwar–suit entered into the Akruti Arcade apartment located at SR Nagar. After noticing that the flat of one Venkateshwar Rao was locked, the burglars broke open the lock and entered into the flat.
The duo then took away valuables before leaving the place. Venkateshwar Rao had gone to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and returned only on Sunday when he noticed that some had intruded into the house and stolen the valuables. The SR Nagar police registered a case and took up investigation. The police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the premises and found two persons dressed as women moving in the building.