Bus stands and Railway stations crowded with passengers ahead of Dussehra

As the Dussehra festival approaches with Vijayadashami set for Saturday, Hyderabad is witnessing a significant surge in passenger traffic. Major bus and railway stations have become crowded as people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka make their way home to celebrate the festivities with their families.

Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad have reported a notable increase in passengers, particularly those with reserved tickets. Notably, Secunderabad, Nampally, Kachiguda, and Lingampally railway stations are bustling with travelers, making the atmosphere lively and chaotic.

The sheer volume of passengers has led to jam-packed stations, leaving many without sufficient legroom. Platforms are overflowing with items brought for the Dussehra celebration, including clothing and large bags filled with gifts for family and friends.

In response to the surge in passenger demand, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has implemented special bus services throughout the festive season, with designated pick-up points across Hyderabad. From October 1 to 15, passengers can board these special buses at key locations such as MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramar, Santosh Nagar, and KPHB. These additional services aim to facilitate smooth travel to various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

In parallel, the South Central Railway (SCR) is also operating special trains to alleviate congestion during the Dussehra festivals. In light of the increased foot traffic, security personnel are actively conducting checks to ensure the safety of passengers and their belongings.