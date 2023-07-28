C V Anand visits Bibi-ka-Alawa

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand visited the Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura on Thursday and offered ‘Dhatti’ to the Bibi-ka-Alam.

He reviewed the arrangements of the Bibi-ka-Alam procession. He said the procession would be taken out from the Bibi-ka-Alawa on Saturday and that all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the procession. A special force is also deployed in an area and the senior officers would also be monitoring the procession. “I request those participating in the procession to obey the police officials to ensure everything passes off peacefully,” he said. Adding he said Traffic diversions have also been notified for the procession.

He was accompanied by Additional commissioner (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann, DCP south zone P Sai Chaitanya and other officers. A huge procession will be taken out on an elephant on the tenth day of Moharram, starting from Bibi Ka Alawa and culminating at Chaderghat.