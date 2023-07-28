Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
Just In
Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
C V Anand visits Bibi-ka-Alawa
Reviews the arrangements of the Bibi-ka-Alam procession
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand visited the Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura on Thursday and offered ‘Dhatti’ to the Bibi-ka-Alam.
He reviewed the arrangements of the Bibi-ka-Alam procession. He said the procession would be taken out from the Bibi-ka-Alawa on Saturday and that all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the procession. A special force is also deployed in an area and the senior officers would also be monitoring the procession. “I request those participating in the procession to obey the police officials to ensure everything passes off peacefully,” he said. Adding he said Traffic diversions have also been notified for the procession.
He was accompanied by Additional commissioner (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann, DCP south zone P Sai Chaitanya and other officers. A huge procession will be taken out on an elephant on the tenth day of Moharram, starting from Bibi Ka Alawa and culminating at Chaderghat.