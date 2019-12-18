Trending :
Call to expedite development works in Madhapur

Madhapur: Local corporator V Jagadishwar Goud met engineering officials at Chanda Nagar circle Engineering department office on Tuesday and urged them to expedite the ongoing development works and take up the sanctioned works at the earliest.

He met EE Chinna Reddy, DEs Shirisha, Suresh, AEs Anand and Rajyalakshmi and reviewed progress of various development works in the division.

