Campaign launched to combat male infertility

Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has launched a unique initiative, “Happy Father’s-To-Be Day” to celebrate the spirit of Fatherhood with a theme, “Healthy Man, Father”. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest A Ramulu, Additional DCP, Hyderabad Traffic Police alongside Dr Krishna Chaitanya M, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, and other dignitaries.

In this regard, under the empowering theme “Healthy Man, Happy Father”, Oasis Fertility celebrates the journey of men aspiring to fatherhood through its campaign. This initiative is a step toward breaking the silence around male infertility, challenging long-held stigmas, and ensuring men have access to personalised, research-driven fertility treatments. As part of the initiative, Oasis Fertility offered free semen analysis for traffic police personnel, along with free fertility screening assessments across all its centres in Telangana on the June 14.