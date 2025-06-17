Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Campaign launched to combat male infertility
Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has launched a unique initiative, “Happy Father’s-To-Be Day” to celebrate the spirit of Fatherhood with a theme, “Healthy...
Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has launched a unique initiative, “Happy Father’s-To-Be Day” to celebrate the spirit of Fatherhood with a theme, “Healthy Man, Father”. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest A Ramulu, Additional DCP, Hyderabad Traffic Police alongside Dr Krishna Chaitanya M, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, and other dignitaries.
In this regard, under the empowering theme “Healthy Man, Happy Father”, Oasis Fertility celebrates the journey of men aspiring to fatherhood through its campaign. This initiative is a step toward breaking the silence around male infertility, challenging long-held stigmas, and ensuring men have access to personalised, research-driven fertility treatments. As part of the initiative, Oasis Fertility offered free semen analysis for traffic police personnel, along with free fertility screening assessments across all its centres in Telangana on the June 14.