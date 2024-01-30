Capturing Gandhi’s heart through Naresh Bollu’s art

Hyderabad: From the earliest days of his youth, Naresh Bollu exhibited a profound interest in the intricate and captivating world of traditional painting. With an innate talent and an unquenchable thirst for artistic expression, he embarked on a unique journey of creativity. Naresh found his muse in the venerable figure of Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of peace and resilience. He began to explore this fascination through his art, masterfully weaving the essence of Gandhi into an array of diverse and myriad forms.

Each stroke of his brush brought to life the different facets of Gandhi’s character and philosophy, translating them into stunning visual narratives. Naresh’s work, rich in detail and depth, not only celebrated the legacy of one of the great leaders in the world but also showcased his own evolving skills as a painter. Through his art, he established a connection with the past while simultaneously imprinting his own unique mark on the timeless tradition of painting.

“Since my childhood days, a deep-rooted passion for traditional painting has been a defining part of my identity. My journey in the world of art commenced at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. It was there that I first dipped my brushes into the vast ocean of artistic expression, learning the foundational skills that would shape my future. As my hunger for artistic knowledge grew, I advanced to pursue post-graduation in fine arts at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Hyderabad.

“My educational path took an intriguing turn during my master’s programme when we were assigned to create a project centred around a unique theme. Coming from Warangal in Telangana, a place where the rhythmic sound of looms is a part of daily life, I grew up in a family deeply entrenched in the art of weaving. My parents and relatives, all skilled weavers, had unknowingly sown the seeds of inspiration in me. This close association with the weaving community ignited a creative spark—the idea to intertwine weaving with painting, to blend these two beautiful art forms into one,” says Naresh Bollu.

This concept found a perfect muse in Mahatma Gandhi, a figure synonymous with weaving and the Swadeshi movement’s emblem, Khadi. Gandhi’s advocacy for hand-spun fabric was not just about the cloth but a symbol of self-reliance and resistance against oppression. Inspired by this, he embarked on a project that was more than just an artistic endeavour; it was homage to a heritage, a fusion of tradition and innovation. By weaving the canvas and then painting on it, he aimed to capture not only the essence of Gandhi’s legacy but also the soul of his familial heritage. His project was more than a piece of art; it was a tapestry of history, culture, and personal identity, woven intricately through the threads of imagination and painted with the colours of reverence and innovation.

Naresh Bollu’s paintings have been showcased in art galleries across India, reaching beyond his base in Hyderabad. His work has been exhibited in various States, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab, among others. Each exhibition has helped spread his unique blend of traditional painting and weaving to a wider audience, showcasing his talent.