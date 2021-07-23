Car catches fire on ORR; driver severely burnt

Shamshabad: Sudden flames erupted in a car that was heading towards Gachibowli from Shamshabad via the Outer Ring Road on Thursday. The driver who was trapped inside it suffered severe burns. The drivers of other vehicles who were on the same route noticed the driver trapped inside the burning car and rescued him. He was soon rushed to a nearby hospital in a 108 vehicle.

According to police, the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday when the car was on its way from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli. When the Indica car reached the Airport Colony, the driver noticed smoke and stopped the car.

But before he could get out of the car, the flames spread quite rapidly. The injured driver has been identified as Srikanth of Timmapur village in Rangareddy district. Srikanth's health condition was said to be serious as he was severely burnt. Upon receiving information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and put out the fire.